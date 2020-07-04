All apartments in Dallas
Location

928 Clearwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is centrally located just right down the street from Walgreens, Little Caesars Pizza, Polk-Wisdom Branch Library, Ebony Super Story, and more. It's a short drive to Beckley Heights Park and TG Terry Elementary School and I-35.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Clearwood Drive have any available units?
928 Clearwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Clearwood Drive have?
Some of 928 Clearwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Clearwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
928 Clearwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Clearwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Clearwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 928 Clearwood Drive offer parking?
No, 928 Clearwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 928 Clearwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Clearwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Clearwood Drive have a pool?
No, 928 Clearwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 928 Clearwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 928 Clearwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Clearwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Clearwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

