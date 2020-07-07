All apartments in Dallas
927 S Rosemont Ave

927 South Rosemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

927 South Rosemont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=AQYgvC0dN5&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 S Rosemont Ave have any available units?
927 S Rosemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 927 S Rosemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
927 S Rosemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 S Rosemont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 S Rosemont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 927 S Rosemont Ave offer parking?
No, 927 S Rosemont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 927 S Rosemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 S Rosemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 S Rosemont Ave have a pool?
No, 927 S Rosemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 927 S Rosemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 927 S Rosemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 927 S Rosemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 S Rosemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 S Rosemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 S Rosemont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

