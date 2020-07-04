9227 Prairie Oak Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located near area establishments including Southeast Dallas Health Center, Family Dollar and Dairy Queen, as well as Julius Dorsey Elementary School and H. Grady Spruce High School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.