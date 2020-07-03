Rent Calculator
921 Ann Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:11 PM
921 Ann Avenue
921 Ann Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
921 Ann Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Jubilee Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded two bedroom with new flooring and fixtures.
Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 Ann Avenue have any available units?
921 Ann Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 921 Ann Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
921 Ann Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Ann Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Ann Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 921 Ann Avenue offer parking?
No, 921 Ann Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 921 Ann Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Ann Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Ann Avenue have a pool?
No, 921 Ann Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 921 Ann Avenue have accessible units?
No, 921 Ann Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Ann Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Ann Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Ann Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Ann Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
