Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9201 Garland Rd Unit: 1560

9201 Garland Road · No Longer Available
Location

9201 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
pet friendly
1560 square foot flat, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, price is $1869-$2361

Lease terms- 3 to 13 months

Deposits:
One bedroom-$250
Two bedrooms-$350
Three bedrooms-$450

Application fee-$60/application or $75/couples
Administration fee-$100
Pet fee-$300
Pet deposit-$200
Pet rent-$20/Month/Pet, 2 pets limit

Our amenities are a resort like swimming pool, a club house with billiard tables, full equip kitchen, a theatre, computer access, fax service, Wi-Fi and our 24 hour fitness center.

Right now we are offering to deduct $100 from the apartment deposit and waiving off the administration fee of $100 in units that has been vacant for more than 30 days, we are also doing 24 hour look and lease special, can choose a coffee maker, a Fit Bit or a $100 Amazon gift card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
