Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9190 Orbiter Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9190 Orbiter Circle
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:00 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9190 Orbiter Circle
9190 Orbiter Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9190 Orbiter Circle, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home on Cul-De Sac; Galley Kitchen;Large bedrooms with large closets; New flooring throughout; Chain link fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9190 Orbiter Circle have any available units?
9190 Orbiter Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9190 Orbiter Circle have?
Some of 9190 Orbiter Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9190 Orbiter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9190 Orbiter Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9190 Orbiter Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9190 Orbiter Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9190 Orbiter Circle offer parking?
No, 9190 Orbiter Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9190 Orbiter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9190 Orbiter Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9190 Orbiter Circle have a pool?
No, 9190 Orbiter Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9190 Orbiter Circle have accessible units?
No, 9190 Orbiter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9190 Orbiter Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9190 Orbiter Circle has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University