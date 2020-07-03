All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

917 N. BECKLEY AVE

917 North Beckley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

917 North Beckley Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex located in North Oak Cliff, walking distance to parks, hospital, schools, Bishop Arts District. Has central air and appliances (refrigerator & stove)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 N. BECKLEY AVE have any available units?
917 N. BECKLEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 917 N. BECKLEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
917 N. BECKLEY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 N. BECKLEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 917 N. BECKLEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 917 N. BECKLEY AVE offer parking?
No, 917 N. BECKLEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 917 N. BECKLEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 N. BECKLEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 N. BECKLEY AVE have a pool?
No, 917 N. BECKLEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 917 N. BECKLEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 917 N. BECKLEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 917 N. BECKLEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 N. BECKLEY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 N. BECKLEY AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 N. BECKLEY AVE has units with air conditioning.

