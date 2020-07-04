Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
916 Ivywood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
916 Ivywood Drive
916 Ivywood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
916 Ivywood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move In Ready March 15th
3-bed 1- bath in Dallas
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 Ivywood Drive have any available units?
916 Ivywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 916 Ivywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 Ivywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Ivywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 916 Ivywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 916 Ivywood Drive offer parking?
No, 916 Ivywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 916 Ivywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Ivywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Ivywood Drive have a pool?
No, 916 Ivywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 916 Ivywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 Ivywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Ivywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Ivywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Ivywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Ivywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
