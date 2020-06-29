914 Abigale Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME, MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS BACK YARD, CARPET & CERAMIC TILE. LESSEE NEEDS TO VERIFY ROOM SIZES AND SCHOOLS. SORRY NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.