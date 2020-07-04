All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9120 Newhall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9120 Newhall Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

9120 Newhall Street

9120 Newhall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9120 Newhall Street, Dallas, TX 75232

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Classic single family house with three bedrooms, one bath, central heat and air conditioning, mini blinds on windows, fenced front and back yard, large corner lot, owner will pay for lawn mowing service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 Newhall Street have any available units?
9120 Newhall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9120 Newhall Street currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Newhall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 Newhall Street pet-friendly?
No, 9120 Newhall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9120 Newhall Street offer parking?
Yes, 9120 Newhall Street offers parking.
Does 9120 Newhall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 Newhall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 Newhall Street have a pool?
No, 9120 Newhall Street does not have a pool.
Does 9120 Newhall Street have accessible units?
No, 9120 Newhall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 Newhall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9120 Newhall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9120 Newhall Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9120 Newhall Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University