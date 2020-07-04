Classic single family house with three bedrooms, one bath, central heat and air conditioning, mini blinds on windows, fenced front and back yard, large corner lot, owner will pay for lawn mowing service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9120 Newhall Street have any available units?
9120 Newhall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9120 Newhall Street currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Newhall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.