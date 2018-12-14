All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 912 Goldwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
912 Goldwood Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

912 Goldwood Drive

912 Goldwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

912 Goldwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Goldwood Drive have any available units?
912 Goldwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Goldwood Drive have?
Some of 912 Goldwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Goldwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Goldwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Goldwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Goldwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 912 Goldwood Drive offer parking?
No, 912 Goldwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 912 Goldwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Goldwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Goldwood Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Goldwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Goldwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Goldwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Goldwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Goldwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University