All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9108 E Lake Highlands Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 10:25 PM

9108 E Lake Highlands Drive

9108 East Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9108 East Lake Highlands Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is in the most desired area of Lake Highlands Estates. This home is directly across from White Rock Lake Park. Large open living and dining areas that has a cozy cottage feel. Kitchen and breakfast area separated from the living area by French doors. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen and laundry room. All bedrooms have their private baths. Huge upstairs bedroom could also be a game room or studio. Tons of light and storage throughout. Back yard boasts a covered porch, large patio and hot tub (tenants responsibility to repair and maintain). Single car garage with storage room in back. Incredible view of park. Short walk to lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
9108 E Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9108 E Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 E Lake Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University