9108 E Lake Highlands Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is in the most desired area of Lake Highlands Estates. This home is directly across from White Rock Lake Park. Large open living and dining areas that has a cozy cottage feel. Kitchen and breakfast area separated from the living area by French doors. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen and laundry room. All bedrooms have their private baths. Huge upstairs bedroom could also be a game room or studio. Tons of light and storage throughout. Back yard boasts a covered porch, large patio and hot tub (tenants responsibility to repair and maintain). Single car garage with storage room in back. Incredible view of park. Short walk to lake.