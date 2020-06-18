All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 910 Texas St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
910 Texas St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

910 Texas St

910 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

910 Texas Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Downtown Dallas / 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1274

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($75/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 465

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Texas St have any available units?
910 Texas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Texas St have?
Some of 910 Texas St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Texas St currently offering any rent specials?
910 Texas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Texas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Texas St is pet friendly.
Does 910 Texas St offer parking?
Yes, 910 Texas St offers parking.
Does 910 Texas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Texas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Texas St have a pool?
Yes, 910 Texas St has a pool.
Does 910 Texas St have accessible units?
Yes, 910 Texas St has accessible units.
Does 910 Texas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Texas St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University