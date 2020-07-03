Rent Calculator
904 Mt Auburn
904 Mt Auburn
904 Mount Auburn Ave
Location
904 Mount Auburn Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Smalll updated 2 bedroom one bath brick duplex in old East Dallas. Hardwood floors and a granite counter top.
No dogs. Must go thru one bedroom to get to the other. Owner agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Mt Auburn have any available units?
904 Mt Auburn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 904 Mt Auburn have?
Some of 904 Mt Auburn's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 904 Mt Auburn currently offering any rent specials?
904 Mt Auburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Mt Auburn pet-friendly?
No, 904 Mt Auburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 904 Mt Auburn offer parking?
Yes, 904 Mt Auburn offers parking.
Does 904 Mt Auburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Mt Auburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Mt Auburn have a pool?
No, 904 Mt Auburn does not have a pool.
Does 904 Mt Auburn have accessible units?
No, 904 Mt Auburn does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Mt Auburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Mt Auburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
