Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9001 Prairie Bluff Drive

9001 Prairie Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9001 Prairie Bluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,929 sf home is located in Dallas, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive have any available units?
9001 Prairie Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive have?
Some of 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9001 Prairie Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9001 Prairie Bluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

