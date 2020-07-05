All apartments in Dallas
8905 Freeport Dr.

8905 Freeport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8905 Freeport Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4266941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have any available units?
8905 Freeport Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8905 Freeport Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Freeport Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Freeport Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. offer parking?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have a pool?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
