Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8905 Freeport Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8905 Freeport Dr.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8905 Freeport Dr.
8905 Freeport Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8905 Freeport Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4266941)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have any available units?
8905 Freeport Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8905 Freeport Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Freeport Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Freeport Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. offer parking?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have a pool?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 Freeport Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 Freeport Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University