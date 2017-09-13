Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8840 Briley Road
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:31 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8840 Briley Road
8840 Briley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8840 Briley Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated home in Dallas for Rent!
8840 Briley Rd Dallas TX
2 Beds, 1 Bath 684 sq ft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8840 Briley Road have any available units?
8840 Briley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8840 Briley Road currently offering any rent specials?
8840 Briley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8840 Briley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8840 Briley Road is pet friendly.
Does 8840 Briley Road offer parking?
No, 8840 Briley Road does not offer parking.
Does 8840 Briley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8840 Briley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8840 Briley Road have a pool?
No, 8840 Briley Road does not have a pool.
Does 8840 Briley Road have accessible units?
No, 8840 Briley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8840 Briley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8840 Briley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8840 Briley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8840 Briley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
