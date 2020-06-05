8821 Rustown Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features hardwood flooring, covered back patio, 1 car garage - and so much more. Hurry, this one won't last long.



*Housing accepted.

*$200 Visa gift card with executed lease!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Mz9IF1fPvc&env=production



