Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8767 Halstead Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:21 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8767 Halstead Court
8767 Halstead Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
8767 Halstead Court, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Three bedroom two bath home in quiet neighborhood. New photos will be available soon. This property may be toured beginning May 1st. 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8767 Halstead Court have any available units?
8767 Halstead Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8767 Halstead Court have?
Some of 8767 Halstead Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 8767 Halstead Court currently offering any rent specials?
8767 Halstead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8767 Halstead Court pet-friendly?
No, 8767 Halstead Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8767 Halstead Court offer parking?
No, 8767 Halstead Court does not offer parking.
Does 8767 Halstead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8767 Halstead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8767 Halstead Court have a pool?
No, 8767 Halstead Court does not have a pool.
Does 8767 Halstead Court have accessible units?
No, 8767 Halstead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8767 Halstead Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8767 Halstead Court has units with dishwashers.
