8750 Park Lane

This sleek modern 2-Story unit was fully REMODELED in 2017. Large living with fireplace that opens to dining room. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Laminate floors through the 2 floors so it makes for easy cleaning. Half bath has been updated with granite counter tops & custom sink. Master bedroom is very large and spacious with wood burning fireplace. Master bathroom feature stacked washer & dryer closet, granite counter top with double sink and access door to second bedroom. Property is contently located short drive to downtown, North Park Mall & Interstate 75. Walk to Sopac Trail witch connects to White Rock Trail, Alamo Draft House, Top Golf, Target & more.