Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:13 AM

8750 Park Lane

8750 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8750 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This sleek modern 2-Story unit was fully REMODELED in 2017. Large living with fireplace that opens to dining room. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Laminate floors through the 2 floors so it makes for easy cleaning. Half bath has been updated with granite counter tops & custom sink. Master bedroom is very large and spacious with wood burning fireplace. Master bathroom feature stacked washer & dryer closet, granite counter top with double sink and access door to second bedroom. Property is contently located short drive to downtown, North Park Mall & Interstate 75. Walk to Sopac Trail witch connects to White Rock Trail, Alamo Draft House, Top Golf, Target & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Park Lane have any available units?
8750 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8750 Park Lane have?
Some of 8750 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8750 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8750 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 8750 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8750 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8750 Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8750 Park Lane has a pool.
Does 8750 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 8750 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8750 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

