Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8750 Odom Drive

8750 Odom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8750 Odom Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Odom Drive have any available units?
8750 Odom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8750 Odom Drive have?
Some of 8750 Odom Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Odom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Odom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Odom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8750 Odom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8750 Odom Drive offer parking?
No, 8750 Odom Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8750 Odom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 Odom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Odom Drive have a pool?
No, 8750 Odom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8750 Odom Drive have accessible units?
No, 8750 Odom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Odom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8750 Odom Drive has units with dishwashers.

