Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8747 Boundbrook Ave
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:07 AM
8747 Boundbrook Ave
8747 Boundbrook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8747 Boundbrook Avenue, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent, $1,400. Just updated. Richardson ISD. Inside LBJ 635 Loop. 2 minutes from US-75. 3 Bed / 1 full bath / 1 car garage. stainless appliances. 1,000SF. large fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8747 Boundbrook Ave have any available units?
8747 Boundbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8747 Boundbrook Ave have?
Some of 8747 Boundbrook Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8747 Boundbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8747 Boundbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8747 Boundbrook Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8747 Boundbrook Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8747 Boundbrook Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8747 Boundbrook Ave offers parking.
Does 8747 Boundbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8747 Boundbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8747 Boundbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 8747 Boundbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8747 Boundbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 8747 Boundbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8747 Boundbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8747 Boundbrook Ave has units with dishwashers.
