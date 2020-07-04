Rent Calculator
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:11 AM
8739 wadlington ave
8739 Wadlington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8739 Wadlington Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DARLING PLEASANT GROVE COTTAGE - Property Id: 160880
Clean 2 or 3 bedrooms 1 bath 2 car detatched garage CH/A ceiling fans new carpet fresh paint hardwoods w/d fridge w ice maker gas stove microwave dishwasher disposal mini blinds brick patio 2 fenced yards quiet neighborhood mature trees
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160880p
Property Id 160880
(RLNE5176086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8739 wadlington ave have any available units?
8739 wadlington ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8739 wadlington ave have?
Some of 8739 wadlington ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8739 wadlington ave currently offering any rent specials?
8739 wadlington ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 wadlington ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8739 wadlington ave is pet friendly.
Does 8739 wadlington ave offer parking?
Yes, 8739 wadlington ave offers parking.
Does 8739 wadlington ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8739 wadlington ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 wadlington ave have a pool?
No, 8739 wadlington ave does not have a pool.
Does 8739 wadlington ave have accessible units?
No, 8739 wadlington ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 wadlington ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8739 wadlington ave has units with dishwashers.
