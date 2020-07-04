Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8733 Dunlap Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8733 Dunlap Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8733 Dunlap Street
8733 Dunlap Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8733 Dunlap Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Cute little frame house with large fenced yard. Hardwoods in the living room. New carpets in the bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8733 Dunlap Street have any available units?
8733 Dunlap Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8733 Dunlap Street currently offering any rent specials?
8733 Dunlap Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8733 Dunlap Street pet-friendly?
No, 8733 Dunlap Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8733 Dunlap Street offer parking?
No, 8733 Dunlap Street does not offer parking.
Does 8733 Dunlap Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8733 Dunlap Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8733 Dunlap Street have a pool?
No, 8733 Dunlap Street does not have a pool.
Does 8733 Dunlap Street have accessible units?
No, 8733 Dunlap Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8733 Dunlap Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8733 Dunlap Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8733 Dunlap Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8733 Dunlap Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University