8728 Boundbrook
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM
8728 Boundbrook
8728 Boundbrook Avenue
·
Location
8728 Boundbrook Avenue, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in Northwood Estates subdivision in Dallas County.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8728 Boundbrook have any available units?
8728 Boundbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8728 Boundbrook currently offering any rent specials?
8728 Boundbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 Boundbrook pet-friendly?
No, 8728 Boundbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8728 Boundbrook offer parking?
No, 8728 Boundbrook does not offer parking.
Does 8728 Boundbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8728 Boundbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 Boundbrook have a pool?
No, 8728 Boundbrook does not have a pool.
Does 8728 Boundbrook have accessible units?
No, 8728 Boundbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 Boundbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 8728 Boundbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8728 Boundbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 8728 Boundbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
