Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8718 Grenadier Dr
Last updated December 31 2019 at 7:11 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8718 Grenadier Dr
8718 Grenadier Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8718 Grenadier Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home in a great location! - Simply delightful and upgraded Ranch Style home. Prime location with easy access to all Dallas has to offer. Chefs delight galley style kitchen. Call to view today!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5143455)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8718 Grenadier Dr have any available units?
8718 Grenadier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8718 Grenadier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8718 Grenadier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 Grenadier Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8718 Grenadier Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8718 Grenadier Dr offer parking?
No, 8718 Grenadier Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8718 Grenadier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 Grenadier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 Grenadier Dr have a pool?
No, 8718 Grenadier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8718 Grenadier Dr have accessible units?
No, 8718 Grenadier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 Grenadier Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8718 Grenadier Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8718 Grenadier Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8718 Grenadier Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
