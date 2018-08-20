8712 Glencrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room new construction

Bluffview Modern-Contemporary lifestyle. Stunning design, high-end finishes, iron & glass front doors, 2-story entry, floating staircase, see-thru fireplace, white oak hardwoods thru-out. Expansive great room open to the kitchen & square island, custom cabinets, white pearl quartzite, built-in refrig & SS appliances. Perfect for entertaining. Intimate dining room. Sliders to the backyard. Walk-in pantry, oversize laund with built-in storage. Spa-worthy master, tranquil bath, stand-alone tub, dual closets, separate shower. Second bedroom down perfect as office, 4 more bedrooms, game-media room wired for entertainment upstairs. Incredible opportunity mins to downtown, dining, galleries, parks, nightlife & shops.