All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8712 Glencrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8712 Glencrest Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8712 Glencrest Lane

8712 Glencrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8712 Glencrest Lane, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Bluffview Modern-Contemporary lifestyle. Stunning design, high-end finishes, iron & glass front doors, 2-story entry, floating staircase, see-thru fireplace, white oak hardwoods thru-out. Expansive great room open to the kitchen & square island, custom cabinets, white pearl quartzite, built-in refrig & SS appliances. Perfect for entertaining. Intimate dining room. Sliders to the backyard. Walk-in pantry, oversize laund with built-in storage. Spa-worthy master, tranquil bath, stand-alone tub, dual closets, separate shower. Second bedroom down perfect as office, 4 more bedrooms, game-media room wired for entertainment upstairs. Incredible opportunity mins to downtown, dining, galleries, parks, nightlife & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Glencrest Lane have any available units?
8712 Glencrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 Glencrest Lane have?
Some of 8712 Glencrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Glencrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Glencrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Glencrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Glencrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8712 Glencrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Glencrest Lane offers parking.
Does 8712 Glencrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Glencrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Glencrest Lane have a pool?
No, 8712 Glencrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Glencrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 8712 Glencrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Glencrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 Glencrest Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University