Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8708 Tudor Place

8708 Tudor Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8708 Tudor Pl, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Brand new high-end contemporary townhouses for lease . On top of using more energy efficient materials, this house is modern in design and is conveniently located near downtown Dallas. There are only 9 opportunities in this gated community. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information in MLS. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address. Pets are on a case by case basis. Please ask or text Jimmy in Homeland Properties for lease information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Tudor Place have any available units?
8708 Tudor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8708 Tudor Place have?
Some of 8708 Tudor Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8708 Tudor Place currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Tudor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Tudor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8708 Tudor Place is pet friendly.
Does 8708 Tudor Place offer parking?
No, 8708 Tudor Place does not offer parking.
Does 8708 Tudor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Tudor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Tudor Place have a pool?
No, 8708 Tudor Place does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Tudor Place have accessible units?
No, 8708 Tudor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Tudor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8708 Tudor Place has units with dishwashers.

