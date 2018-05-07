All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8705 Tudor Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8705 Tudor Place
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

8705 Tudor Place

8705 Tudor Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8705 Tudor Pl, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new high-end contemporary townhouses for lease . On top of using more energy efficient materials, this house is modern in design and is conveniently located near downtown Dallas. There are only 9 opportunities in this gated community. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information in MLS. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address. Pets are on a case by case basis. Please ask or text Jimmy in Homeland Properties for lease information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8705 Tudor Place have any available units?
8705 Tudor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8705 Tudor Place have?
Some of 8705 Tudor Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8705 Tudor Place currently offering any rent specials?
8705 Tudor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 Tudor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8705 Tudor Place is pet friendly.
Does 8705 Tudor Place offer parking?
No, 8705 Tudor Place does not offer parking.
Does 8705 Tudor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8705 Tudor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 Tudor Place have a pool?
No, 8705 Tudor Place does not have a pool.
Does 8705 Tudor Place have accessible units?
No, 8705 Tudor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 Tudor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8705 Tudor Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University