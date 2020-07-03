Rent Calculator
8642 Torreon Court
8642 Torreon Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
8642 Torreon Ct, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom home features a large open kitchen that overlooks living area, all white appliancs, two tone paint and tile floors in kitchen and in both bathrooms!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8642 Torreon Court have any available units?
8642 Torreon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8642 Torreon Court currently offering any rent specials?
8642 Torreon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8642 Torreon Court pet-friendly?
No, 8642 Torreon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8642 Torreon Court offer parking?
Yes, 8642 Torreon Court offers parking.
Does 8642 Torreon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8642 Torreon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8642 Torreon Court have a pool?
No, 8642 Torreon Court does not have a pool.
Does 8642 Torreon Court have accessible units?
No, 8642 Torreon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8642 Torreon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8642 Torreon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8642 Torreon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8642 Torreon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
