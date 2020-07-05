8635 Shagrock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Offers wood flooring, good sized kitchen with tons of storage & extra kitchen counter top space. Large 2nd living room with TONS of built-ins plus closet space with tons of natural light and gas start fireplace. Master bedroom & 2-bedrooms on 1st floor. Large dining room with main living room connected to kitchen. Flexible floor plan & ready for new owners. RV or Boat parking pad inside a gated area. Large grassy back yard with shade trees. Back yard offers a wood deck that's perfect for grillin' and chillin'! Close to Northpark Mall, White Rock Lake, DT Dallas, major roads incl NW Hwy &75. No smokers, Pets Negotiable with required screening. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.