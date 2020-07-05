All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 24 2019

8635 Shagrock Lane

8635 Shagrock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8635 Shagrock Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Offers wood flooring, good sized kitchen with tons of storage & extra kitchen counter top space. Large 2nd living room with TONS of built-ins plus closet space with tons of natural light and gas start fireplace. Master bedroom & 2-bedrooms on 1st floor. Large dining room with main living room connected to kitchen. Flexible floor plan & ready for new owners. RV or Boat parking pad inside a gated area. Large grassy back yard with shade trees. Back yard offers a wood deck that's perfect for grillin' and chillin'! Close to Northpark Mall, White Rock Lake, DT Dallas, major roads incl NW Hwy &75. No smokers, Pets Negotiable with required screening. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 Shagrock Lane have any available units?
8635 Shagrock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8635 Shagrock Lane have?
Some of 8635 Shagrock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 Shagrock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8635 Shagrock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 Shagrock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8635 Shagrock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8635 Shagrock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8635 Shagrock Lane offers parking.
Does 8635 Shagrock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8635 Shagrock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 Shagrock Lane have a pool?
No, 8635 Shagrock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8635 Shagrock Lane have accessible units?
No, 8635 Shagrock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 Shagrock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8635 Shagrock Lane has units with dishwashers.

