Home
Dallas, TX
8630 San Leandro Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8630 San Leandro Drive
8630 San Leandro Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8630 San Leandro Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View
Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property being leased as is. AC not included. Tenant must provide their own ac unit. Landlord does not furnish stove or refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8630 San Leandro Drive have any available units?
8630 San Leandro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8630 San Leandro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8630 San Leandro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 San Leandro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8630 San Leandro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8630 San Leandro Drive offer parking?
No, 8630 San Leandro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8630 San Leandro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 San Leandro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 San Leandro Drive have a pool?
No, 8630 San Leandro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8630 San Leandro Drive have accessible units?
No, 8630 San Leandro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 San Leandro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8630 San Leandro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8630 San Leandro Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8630 San Leandro Drive has units with air conditioning.
Richardson, TX
