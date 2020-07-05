8629 Rolling Rock Lane, Dallas, TX 75238 Lake Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
A great contemporary home in RISD. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen updates include counter tops and appliances. Hardwoods throughout. Back yard has storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8629 Rolling Rock Lane have any available units?
8629 Rolling Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8629 Rolling Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Rolling Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.