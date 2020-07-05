All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

8629 Rolling Rock Lane

8629 Rolling Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8629 Rolling Rock Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
A great contemporary home in RISD. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen updates include counter tops and appliances. Hardwoods throughout. Back yard has storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 Rolling Rock Lane have any available units?
8629 Rolling Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8629 Rolling Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Rolling Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 Rolling Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8629 Rolling Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8629 Rolling Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8629 Rolling Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 8629 Rolling Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 Rolling Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 Rolling Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 8629 Rolling Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8629 Rolling Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 8629 Rolling Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 Rolling Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8629 Rolling Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8629 Rolling Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8629 Rolling Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

