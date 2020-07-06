All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8601 Preston Road

8601 Preston Road · No Longer Available
Location

8601 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Upscale boutique luxury living in highly desirable neighborhood of Preston Hollow!A MUST SEE walking distance to Preston Center restaurants & shops!This property features 24hr front desk &concierge services,on-site maint& mgmt,dog park,fitness center,resident lounge & dining room,resort pool,grilling stations,coffee bar,controlled access parking &much more.2nd flr 1 bed w study unit has high end amenities found in condo projects including: Commercial GAS range,vertical spa shower,farm sinks,high ceilings,custom cabinetry,wine refrigerator& stainless steel appliances. Great use of space w an open kitchen for entertaining,spacious balcony,W&D included.Other units available.Pricing &availability subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Preston Road have any available units?
8601 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Preston Road have?
Some of 8601 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Preston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Preston Road is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 8601 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 8601 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 8601 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 8601 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8601 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

