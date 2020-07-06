8601 Preston Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Upscale boutique luxury living in highly desirable neighborhood of Preston Hollow!A MUST SEE walking distance to Preston Center restaurants & shops!This property features 24hr front desk &concierge services,on-site maint& mgmt,dog park,fitness center,resident lounge & dining room,resort pool,grilling stations,coffee bar,controlled access parking &much more.2nd flr 1 bed w study unit has high end amenities found in condo projects including: Commercial GAS range,vertical spa shower,farm sinks,high ceilings,custom cabinetry,wine refrigerator& stainless steel appliances. Great use of space w an open kitchen for entertaining,spacious balcony,W&D included.Other units available.Pricing &availability subject to change.