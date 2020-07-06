All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:09 AM

8600 Thackery Street

8600 Thackery Street · No Longer Available
Location

8600 Thackery Street, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A MUST SEE CORNER TOWNHOME conveniently located in prestigious Preston Hollow!!Walking distance to restaurants & shops! This property features on-site maint & mgmt, 24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool,clubhouse &coffee bar,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,business center & much more. Spacious 2bed 2.5bath PLUS A LOFT perfect for use as a second living area or office. Unit features beautiful amenities including: farm sink, high ceilings, custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package, built-in book shelves, built-in desk, fenced in patio,dual thermostats, 2 large walk-in master bedroom closets, washer and dryer included & 2car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Thackery Street have any available units?
8600 Thackery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 Thackery Street have?
Some of 8600 Thackery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Thackery Street currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Thackery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Thackery Street pet-friendly?
No, 8600 Thackery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8600 Thackery Street offer parking?
Yes, 8600 Thackery Street offers parking.
Does 8600 Thackery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 Thackery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Thackery Street have a pool?
Yes, 8600 Thackery Street has a pool.
Does 8600 Thackery Street have accessible units?
No, 8600 Thackery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 Thackery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 Thackery Street has units with dishwashers.

