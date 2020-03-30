8600 Coppertowne Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2-Story condo in highly sought after Coppertowne Community. Kitchen updated with granite countertops and backsplash. Gorgeous bamboo floors throughout first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs with bathrooms attached. Covered patio with storage. The water heater and outdoor AC unit were both replaced in 2018! $1000 carpet allowance.