Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:13 AM

8600 Coppertowne Lane

8600 Coppertowne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8600 Coppertowne Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2-Story condo in highly sought after Coppertowne Community. Kitchen updated with granite countertops and backsplash. Gorgeous bamboo floors throughout first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs with bathrooms attached. Covered patio with storage. The water heater and outdoor AC unit were both replaced in 2018! $1000 carpet allowance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Coppertowne Lane have any available units?
8600 Coppertowne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 Coppertowne Lane have?
Some of 8600 Coppertowne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Coppertowne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Coppertowne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Coppertowne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8600 Coppertowne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8600 Coppertowne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8600 Coppertowne Lane offers parking.
Does 8600 Coppertowne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 Coppertowne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Coppertowne Lane have a pool?
No, 8600 Coppertowne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8600 Coppertowne Lane have accessible units?
No, 8600 Coppertowne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 Coppertowne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 Coppertowne Lane has units with dishwashers.

