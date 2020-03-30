8600 Coppertowne Lane, Dallas, TX 75243 Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2-Story condo in highly sought after Coppertowne Community. Kitchen updated with granite countertops and backsplash. Gorgeous bamboo floors throughout first floor. Both bedrooms upstairs with bathrooms attached. Covered patio with storage. The water heater and outdoor AC unit were both replaced in 2018! $1000 carpet allowance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8600 Coppertowne Lane have any available units?
8600 Coppertowne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 Coppertowne Lane have?
Some of 8600 Coppertowne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Coppertowne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Coppertowne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.