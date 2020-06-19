All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:35 AM

8546 Stults Road

8546 Stults Road · No Longer Available
Location

8546 Stults Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contemporary home with a pool. The grand entryway opens up to a large dining room, study and, or family room. First floor master comes with your own private patio door. Cooks dream of a kitchen is open and has plenty of cabinets for storage and double ovens. Garage is oversized which provides additional room for storage. The three upstairs bedrooms are good sized with a jack and jill bathroom. Covered patio is outside of main living area. Plenty of backyard decking and several garden beds as well as side garden with barbecue grill and additional seating area. Convenient location close to DART, walk to YMCA, easy access to White Rock Creek Trail (connected to entire White Rock Trail system).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8546 Stults Road have any available units?
8546 Stults Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8546 Stults Road have?
Some of 8546 Stults Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8546 Stults Road currently offering any rent specials?
8546 Stults Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8546 Stults Road pet-friendly?
No, 8546 Stults Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8546 Stults Road offer parking?
Yes, 8546 Stults Road offers parking.
Does 8546 Stults Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8546 Stults Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8546 Stults Road have a pool?
Yes, 8546 Stults Road has a pool.
Does 8546 Stults Road have accessible units?
No, 8546 Stults Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8546 Stults Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8546 Stults Road does not have units with dishwashers.

