8546 Stults Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Contemporary home with a pool. The grand entryway opens up to a large dining room, study and, or family room. First floor master comes with your own private patio door. Cooks dream of a kitchen is open and has plenty of cabinets for storage and double ovens. Garage is oversized which provides additional room for storage. The three upstairs bedrooms are good sized with a jack and jill bathroom. Covered patio is outside of main living area. Plenty of backyard decking and several garden beds as well as side garden with barbecue grill and additional seating area. Convenient location close to DART, walk to YMCA, easy access to White Rock Creek Trail (connected to entire White Rock Trail system).