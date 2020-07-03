Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
8545 Midpark Road
8545 Midpark Road
8545 Midpark Road
No Longer Available
Location
8545 Midpark Road, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms Beautiful parquet and tile flooring. Living area with fireplace and balcony with pool view. Home is located near major highway with easy access. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8545 Midpark Road have any available units?
8545 Midpark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8545 Midpark Road have?
Some of 8545 Midpark Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8545 Midpark Road currently offering any rent specials?
8545 Midpark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 Midpark Road pet-friendly?
No, 8545 Midpark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8545 Midpark Road offer parking?
Yes, 8545 Midpark Road offers parking.
Does 8545 Midpark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8545 Midpark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 Midpark Road have a pool?
Yes, 8545 Midpark Road has a pool.
Does 8545 Midpark Road have accessible units?
No, 8545 Midpark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 Midpark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8545 Midpark Road has units with dishwashers.
