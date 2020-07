Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Exceptional location behind the pink wall in Preston Hollow, just north of Northwest Hwy and adjacent to Park Cities. Adorable and charming small complex--7 units. First floor unit. Galley kitchen with all appliances. Spacious living area and exceptionally large dining room to accommodate large furniture. Stackable washer dryer included. Assigned covered parking. Gas and water included. Landlord pays the homeowner dues.