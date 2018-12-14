8524 Torreon Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath house with 1 car garage. The house features spacious floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, built-in microwave and much more! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Refrigerator is available to buy for $300 , please note it does not come with rental.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.