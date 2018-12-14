All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
8524 Torreon Court
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

8524 Torreon Court

8524 Torreon Street · No Longer Available
Location

8524 Torreon Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath house with 1 car garage. The house features spacious floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, built-in microwave and much more! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Refrigerator is available to buy for $300 , please note it does not come with rental.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 Torreon Court have any available units?
8524 Torreon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8524 Torreon Court have?
Some of 8524 Torreon Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 Torreon Court currently offering any rent specials?
8524 Torreon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 Torreon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8524 Torreon Court is pet friendly.
Does 8524 Torreon Court offer parking?
Yes, 8524 Torreon Court offers parking.
Does 8524 Torreon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 Torreon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 Torreon Court have a pool?
No, 8524 Torreon Court does not have a pool.
Does 8524 Torreon Court have accessible units?
No, 8524 Torreon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 Torreon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8524 Torreon Court has units with dishwashers.

