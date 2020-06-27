Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
8524 Grumman Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:25 PM
8524 Grumman Drive
8524 Grumman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8524 Grumman Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A Gorgeous Renovated home in a cozy neighborhood. This immaculate home features Hardwood Flooring, Ceramic Tile, Granite Counter-Tops, Crown Molding and much more!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8524 Grumman Drive have any available units?
8524 Grumman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8524 Grumman Drive have?
Some of 8524 Grumman Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8524 Grumman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8524 Grumman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 Grumman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8524 Grumman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8524 Grumman Drive offer parking?
No, 8524 Grumman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8524 Grumman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 Grumman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 Grumman Drive have a pool?
No, 8524 Grumman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8524 Grumman Drive have accessible units?
No, 8524 Grumman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 Grumman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8524 Grumman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
