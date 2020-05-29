Rent Calculator
8514 Sweetwater Drive
Last updated October 12 2019
8514 Sweetwater Drive
8514 Sweetwater Drive
Location
8514 Sweetwater Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, with all new modern updates, including hardwood flooring, updated appliances, and spacious interiors. Home also has spacious front and back yard, and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8514 Sweetwater Drive have any available units?
8514 Sweetwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8514 Sweetwater Drive have?
Some of 8514 Sweetwater Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8514 Sweetwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8514 Sweetwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8514 Sweetwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8514 Sweetwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8514 Sweetwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8514 Sweetwater Drive offers parking.
Does 8514 Sweetwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8514 Sweetwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8514 Sweetwater Drive have a pool?
No, 8514 Sweetwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8514 Sweetwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 8514 Sweetwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8514 Sweetwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8514 Sweetwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
