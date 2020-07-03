All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8510 Park Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8510 Park Ln
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:27 PM

8510 Park Ln

8510 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8510 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
NEW granite countertops with deep sink and single faucet. Updated frieze carpet and dark wide wood vinyl plank flooring. Paid water, 10' vaulted ceilings with crown molding, french patio doors that open onto private covered patio, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, updated bathroom with marble top vanity with decorative tile, along with new bathroom fixtures & lighting, built in shelves, energy efficient double-glass thermopane windows, wood burning fireplace, Full size washer and dryer in unit, 1 assigned covered parking space, plenty of natural light. Part of beautiful well maintained community of 8 condo's, black appliances in most. Ceiling fan dining room, Large spacious Walkin closet in bedroom, Cable ready, Ample storage in residence, free intruder alarm system, quality and convenient to area amenities. More info: www.eastridgeparklaneapartments.com. Near Northpark Mall, Shops at Park Lane, and Dart Bus/Rail. Near White Rock Lake Park, Top Golf, North Central Expressway and Northwest Highway, Park Lane Equestrian Club, Starbucks, REI, Half Price Books, Walmart, Super Target, Central Market, Near new SoPac Trail, 15 minutes from downtown, just minutes from the highway, etc.

(RLNE5169908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Park Ln have any available units?
8510 Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 Park Ln have?
Some of 8510 Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8510 Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8510 Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8510 Park Ln offers parking.
Does 8510 Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8510 Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Park Ln have a pool?
No, 8510 Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8510 Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 8510 Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 Park Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University