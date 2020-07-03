8510 Park Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

NEW granite countertops with deep sink and single faucet. Updated frieze carpet and dark wide wood vinyl plank flooring. Paid water, 10' vaulted ceilings with crown molding, french patio doors that open onto private covered patio, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, updated bathroom with marble top vanity with decorative tile, along with new bathroom fixtures & lighting, built in shelves, energy efficient double-glass thermopane windows, wood burning fireplace, Full size washer and dryer in unit, 1 assigned covered parking space, plenty of natural light. Part of beautiful well maintained community of 8 condo's, black appliances in most. Ceiling fan dining room, Large spacious Walkin closet in bedroom, Cable ready, Ample storage in residence, free intruder alarm system, quality and convenient to area amenities. More info: www.eastridgeparklaneapartments.com. Near Northpark Mall, Shops at Park Lane, and Dart Bus/Rail. Near White Rock Lake Park, Top Golf, North Central Expressway and Northwest Highway, Park Lane Equestrian Club, Starbucks, REI, Half Price Books, Walmart, Super Target, Central Market, Near new SoPac Trail, 15 minutes from downtown, just minutes from the highway, etc.



(RLNE5169908)