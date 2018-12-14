8510 Brittania Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Short Term Lease Available! Rent this fully furnished condo for 3-6 mos. Convenient location off 635 LBJ & Skillman.

Beautifully renovated spacious town home in a hidden gem of a community w backyard view of woods and creek. 3 bedroom 3 full bath home w vaulted ceilings has been completely remodeled - new flooring, paint, HVAC, hot water heater, kitchen counter tops, bathroom vanities, foundation repair w lifetime warranty, raised ceiling in kitchen, and more. Plantation shutters, walk in closets, community pool and clubhouse, Richardson ISD. Frig and washer dryer included. Private and well-maintained community. Large 2 car garage with attic storage.