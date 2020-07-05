All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:01 PM

8505 Hackney Lane

8505 Hackney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8505 Hackney Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Family and Dog friendly Lake Highlands 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living areas in highly rated Richardson schools.WALLACE ELEMENTARY!! NEW PAINT AND LOW MAINTENANCE FLOORING, CERAMIC WOOD LOOK TILE! Rear entry attached garage with opener, wood privacy fence, plus brick fence for tree shaded back yard. Close to Northwest Highway and Plano Rd. Owner Broker, $35 application fee per adult. Landlord reference, strong application. Maximum one dog, no dangerous breeds, $500 pet deposit. $1675 rent, $1000 deposit. Hackney and Northwest Highway. LBJ is easy and Northwest Highway takes you to Sam's, CVS or Walgreens, Kroger w gas, Frys and lots of small restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Hackney Lane have any available units?
8505 Hackney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Hackney Lane have?
Some of 8505 Hackney Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Hackney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Hackney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Hackney Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 Hackney Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8505 Hackney Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8505 Hackney Lane offers parking.
Does 8505 Hackney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 Hackney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Hackney Lane have a pool?
No, 8505 Hackney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8505 Hackney Lane have accessible units?
No, 8505 Hackney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Hackney Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 Hackney Lane has units with dishwashers.

