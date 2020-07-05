8505 Hackney Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Family and Dog friendly Lake Highlands 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living areas in highly rated Richardson schools.WALLACE ELEMENTARY!! NEW PAINT AND LOW MAINTENANCE FLOORING, CERAMIC WOOD LOOK TILE! Rear entry attached garage with opener, wood privacy fence, plus brick fence for tree shaded back yard. Close to Northwest Highway and Plano Rd. Owner Broker, $35 application fee per adult. Landlord reference, strong application. Maximum one dog, no dangerous breeds, $500 pet deposit. $1675 rent, $1000 deposit. Hackney and Northwest Highway. LBJ is easy and Northwest Highway takes you to Sam's, CVS or Walgreens, Kroger w gas, Frys and lots of small restaurants.