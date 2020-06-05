8503 Briarwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Imagine being able to live in a beautiful updated cottage, surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in the heart of Bluffview! Light-filled sunoom entry. Large living open to formal dining with charming corner built-ins. Great kitchen with painted cabs, granite countertops, marble flooring & stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Comfortable den or study adjoins the kitchen & has laundry closet with full size washer & dryer included! Two spacious bedrooms & attractive recently renovated bath with linen cabinet. Large reconstructed deck & fenced yard. Beautiful dark stained hardwoods, fresh paint inside & out, replaced rear fence,