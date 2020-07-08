All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8501 Londonderry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8501 Londonderry
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

8501 Londonderry

8501 Londonderry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8501 Londonderry Lane, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,473 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5800125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Londonderry have any available units?
8501 Londonderry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 Londonderry have?
Some of 8501 Londonderry's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 Londonderry currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Londonderry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Londonderry pet-friendly?
No, 8501 Londonderry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8501 Londonderry offer parking?
Yes, 8501 Londonderry offers parking.
Does 8501 Londonderry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Londonderry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Londonderry have a pool?
Yes, 8501 Londonderry has a pool.
Does 8501 Londonderry have accessible units?
No, 8501 Londonderry does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Londonderry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 Londonderry has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University