8467 Swift Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cool Rental Available Now,Great Location,Upscale Remodel,Home comes with New SS Frig and New Full Size WD.Wood, Carpet and Tile Floors,Open and Bright,Two Living Areas, Dining Area, Gas fireplace with clay logs, Kitchen has New SS Appliances,SS Sink,Granite Counter Tops,Glass Tile Back splash,Double SS Oven,Gas SS 4 burner Cook Top,New Energy Saving Windows and New Blinds,New Carpet,Fresh Paint,Big Beautiful Hall Bath with Glass Enclosed Shower and Big Jetted Tub,Double Sinks,Good Size Rooms,Cool New Master Bath with Granite Top and Double Sinks and Glass Enclosed Shower,Remote Iron Driveway Gate Leads to Two Car Garage with power Opener,Lawn Sprinkler Sys,Programmable Nest Thermostat,Very Nice Rental Home.