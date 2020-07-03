All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:28 AM

8467 Swift Avenue

8467 Swift Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8467 Swift Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cool Rental Available Now,Great Location,Upscale Remodel,Home comes with New SS Frig and New Full Size WD.Wood, Carpet and Tile Floors,Open and Bright,Two Living Areas, Dining Area, Gas fireplace with clay logs, Kitchen has New SS Appliances,SS Sink,Granite Counter Tops,Glass Tile Back splash,Double SS Oven,Gas SS 4 burner Cook Top,New Energy Saving Windows and New Blinds,New Carpet,Fresh Paint,Big Beautiful Hall Bath with Glass Enclosed Shower and Big Jetted Tub,Double Sinks,Good Size Rooms,Cool New Master Bath with Granite Top and Double Sinks and Glass Enclosed Shower,Remote Iron Driveway Gate Leads to Two Car Garage with power Opener,Lawn Sprinkler Sys,Programmable Nest Thermostat,Very Nice Rental Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8467 Swift Avenue have any available units?
8467 Swift Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8467 Swift Avenue have?
Some of 8467 Swift Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8467 Swift Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8467 Swift Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8467 Swift Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8467 Swift Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8467 Swift Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8467 Swift Avenue offers parking.
Does 8467 Swift Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8467 Swift Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8467 Swift Avenue have a pool?
No, 8467 Swift Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8467 Swift Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8467 Swift Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8467 Swift Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8467 Swift Avenue has units with dishwashers.

