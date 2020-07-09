All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8445 Bocowood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8445 Bocowood Dr.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:47 AM

8445 Bocowood Dr.

8445 Bocowood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8445 Bocowood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Lakeland Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Move-in special- $250 off the first month's rent if application is approved by June 30th!**

The cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home boast an open cozy living, dining, open kitchen areas. Multiple windows throughout for tons of natural light. Not to mention a corner unit with ample yard space for entertainment purposes or pets. You will be near main highways like I-30 & US-67. Lots of shopping centers, fast food restaurants, and allot of recreational parks. Live 10 minutes away from White Rock Lake Park must heavily use park with more than 1,000 Acre of active and passive activities. Virtual Tour Coming Soon!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Stave Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8445 Bocowood Dr. have any available units?
8445 Bocowood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8445 Bocowood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8445 Bocowood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 Bocowood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8445 Bocowood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8445 Bocowood Dr. offer parking?
No, 8445 Bocowood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8445 Bocowood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8445 Bocowood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 Bocowood Dr. have a pool?
No, 8445 Bocowood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8445 Bocowood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8445 Bocowood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 Bocowood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8445 Bocowood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8445 Bocowood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8445 Bocowood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakridge
515 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University