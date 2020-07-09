8445 Bocowood Dr.

Amenities

**Move-in special- $250 off the first month's rent if application is approved by June 30th!**



The cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home boast an open cozy living, dining, open kitchen areas. Multiple windows throughout for tons of natural light. Not to mention a corner unit with ample yard space for entertainment purposes or pets. You will be near main highways like I-30 & US-67. Lots of shopping centers, fast food restaurants, and allot of recreational parks. Live 10 minutes away from White Rock Lake Park must heavily use park with more than 1,000 Acre of active and passive activities. Virtual Tour Coming Soon!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



