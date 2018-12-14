All apartments in Dallas
8441 Little Fawn Lane
8441 Little Fawn Lane

8441 Little Fawn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8441 Little Fawn Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 story home 4 bedrooms features tons of upgrades including granite kitchen counter tops, tile in all wet areas, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8441 Little Fawn Lane have any available units?
8441 Little Fawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8441 Little Fawn Lane have?
Some of 8441 Little Fawn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8441 Little Fawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8441 Little Fawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8441 Little Fawn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8441 Little Fawn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8441 Little Fawn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8441 Little Fawn Lane offers parking.
Does 8441 Little Fawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8441 Little Fawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8441 Little Fawn Lane have a pool?
No, 8441 Little Fawn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8441 Little Fawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 8441 Little Fawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8441 Little Fawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8441 Little Fawn Lane has units with dishwashers.

